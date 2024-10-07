Former Schaumburg trustee Hank Curcio fondly remembered after death at 90

Henry C. “Hank” Curcio

Former Schaumburg village trustee Henry C. “Hank” Curcio is being remembered for his service to his community and other accomplishments following his death Thursday at 90.

Elected to the village board in April 2003, the Chicago native retired in August 2013 citing his age at the time.

The midterm vacancy created led to the appointment of Tom Dailly, who had decided not to seek reelection as a trustee in 2009, but who would later succeed Al Larson as mayor in 2019.

Dailly fondly remembers his earlier time serving with Curcio.

“Hank was a great guy, just a generally super guy, and very thoughtful,” Dailly said “One thing about Hank is that when he came to the board he was a little bit older and had great experience. He was a great person to have on the board.”

At Curcio’s final village board meeting, Larson read his retirement letter and noted his “fantastic service.”

After the meeting Larson said Curcio “has been a rock for us,” also mentioning the 13 years the civil engineer served as a member and chairman of the Olde Schaumburg Center Commission before joining the village board.

Curcio began volunteering for village government after working 39 years for Northern Illinois Gas. He also is in the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame for his 19 years as manager of the Schaumburg Kings Hockey Organization, and coached in the Hoffman Estates Baseball Association for 12 years.

He was stationed in Germany during his service in the U.S. Army.

In recent years, Curcio faced Alzheimer’s disease, according to his published obituary. But even as his illness progressed, his love for his family endured, they said.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Martha Curcio, their four children, a daughter-in-law, and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road in Schaumburg. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the same location.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Archangels Parish at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon St. in Hoffman Estates. Interment is at Queen of Heaven Cemetery at 1400 S. Wolf Road in Hillside.

In lieu of flowers, Curcio’s family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America and United Service Organizations, Inc. (USO) in his honor.