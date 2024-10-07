Campanelli YMCA will relocate with larger footprint after current Schaumburg site closes

The Golden Corridor Family YMCA that operates suburban branches in both Schaumburg and Elgin plans to relocate Schaumburg’s Campanelli YMCA to a yet to be determined site in the area after selling the current 56-year-old location at 300 W. Wise Road to Pulte Homes for a proposed townhouse development. Daily Herald file photo/2013

Operators of Schaumburg’s Campanelli YMCA plan to relocate nearby after the 56-year-old facility shuts down this fall.

YMCA officials said they don’t have a location or design determined just yet though.

“We’re just trying to be more sustainable for the future,” said Golden Corridor Family YMCA President and CEO Doug Britt.

The Golden Corridor Family YMCA operates both Campanelli and Elgin’s Taylor YMCA as well as the Edwards YMCA Camp in East Troy, Wisconsin. It was created through a corporate merger a decade ago.

Membership took a hit during the pandemic, and the planned move is an adjustment for that, Britt explained.

What is known about the new facility is that it would accommodate a variety of youth sports as well as the Y’s current after-school child care program, but no longer feature swimming facilities.

Britt said the plan is to build the facility within the next 18 to 24 months. They plan to erect a dome-type structure that only takes three to four months to construct.

It could reopen in Schaumburg or some other nearby neighboring suburb, he added. Land acquisition and site planning is expected to require the majority of time before reopening actually occurs.

The current site at 300 W. Wise Road is being sold to Pulte Homes, which has been working with the village of Schaumburg for about a year on a design for 68 three-story townhouses, Britt said.

A review by the village’s plan commission is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Depending on how things progress, the current Y may close around Thanksgiving, ahead of the closing on the land sale, Britt said. Much of the staff is planning to move to the Taylor YMCA in Elgin.

The Elgin location’s future will be scrutinized once the relocation of the Schaumburg facility is complete, Britt said.