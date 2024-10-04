Truck driver dies in multivehicle crash in West Chicago

A Pennsylvania truck driver is dead after a multivehicle crash in West Chicago.

Authorities said the 54-year-old man was driving a semitruck south on Route 59 near Stimmel Street at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when he veered into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The impact of that crash caused the semi truck to roll and collide with two more vehicles, a commercial vehicle and a passenger car.

The unnamed truck driver was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The drivers of the other three vehicles were also transported with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Southbound lanes were closed for nearly six hours and northbound lanes even longer. The crash remains under investigation.