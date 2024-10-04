Campanelli YMCA in Schaumburg closing to make way for 68-unit townhouse proposal

The Campanelli YMCA in Schaumburg is expected to close within weeks, with village plan commissioners to hear a proposal from Pulte Homes for 68 townhouses on the site Oct. 16. Daily Herald file photo/2013

The 56-year-old Campanelli YMCA in Schaumburg is expected to close within the coming weeks, while village officials are already scheduled to review a proposal for 68 townhouses on the site.

The plan commission is slated to review Pulte Homes’ plans for the property at 300 W. Wise Road Oct. 16, Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said. Signs were posted at the site earlier this week.

Campanelli is one of three current locations of the Golden Corridor Family YMCA that was created by a merger a decade ago. The others are the Taylor YMCA in Elgin and the Edwards YMCA Camp in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Representatives of the organization could not be reached for comment Friday.

Though the two suburban sites were reunited in 2014, they shared an earlier history. The Elgin Y, which was founded in 1866, created the Twinbrook Y in Schaumburg in 1968. That branch became independent in 1983 and changed its name to Campanelli in 2000.

Preparations for the more formal 2014 merger began in the winter of 2013 when the Campanelli Y immediately took over the management of the Elgin-based Prairie Valley Family YMCA, which then also included branches in Gilberts and St. Charles as well as the camp in Wisconsin.

At the time the merger talks began, the Schaumburg and Elgin organizations together had more than 9,000 members and about 300 full-time and part-time employees.

During the review process, officials said there was public demand for both facilities in Elgin and Schaumburg.

Local YMCA officials noted the merger was consistent with national leadership’s recommendations for smaller Ys to join together to create greater efficiencies and provide a wider array of services.