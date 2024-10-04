Man detained on new fleeing-police case in Woodridge

Alexis D. Alcauter

A Bolingbrook man on pre-trial release on drug case, where he was accused of fleeing police at high speed, is now behind bars on a new fleeing-and-eluding case, where he is accused of crashing into a vehicle in Woodridge.

Alexis D. Alcauter, 22, of the 400 block of Rockhurst Road, appeared Friday in DuPage County’s First Appearance Court. He is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.

Judge Joshua Dieden ordered Alcauter to be detained pretrial.

According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Woodridge police stopped Alcauter at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday on Woodward Avenue near 83rd Street. They alleged his car did not have a front license plate.

Officers placed a tire-deflating spike strip in front of the vehicle and asked him to put the car in park. But Alcauter drove away, according to the new release.

He turned onto 83rd Street, lost control of his vehicle at David Drive and hit an occupied Honda Accord. Alcauter then ran off, according to the release.

When arrested, he had about 25 grams of cannabis, it said.

In July, Alcauter was charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and speeding more than 35 mph over the limit in Woodridge. He was accused of selling cocaine to a man in the parking lot of a gasoline station on Lemont Road. Prosecutors asked to detain him pretrial. But Judge Leah Bendik released him on conditions. Two of the conditions were that he not possess or consume drugs and that he not drive.