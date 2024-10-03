advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Sheriff: Person of interest identified in crash that killed Island Lake man

Posted October 03, 2024 11:25 am
Daily Herald report

McHenry County investigators have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that killed an Island Lake man, authorities said Thursday.

However, officials added, no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say Austin Stanek, 24, was walking with a group of people on the 4300 block of Roberts Road near Island Lake when a white vehicle struck him at about 10:48 p.m. Friday.

Stanek was taken from the scene to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in North Barrington, where he was pronounced dead.

Friends and family of the 2018 Wauconda High School graduate have launched an online fundraiser to start a scholarship in his memory. The fundraiser can be visited at gofundme.com/f/celebrating-austins-spirit-with-a-scholarship.

“Austin had a knack for bringing others together, whether they were teammates or just friends hanging out,” the fundraiser page reads. “His easygoing nature made everyone feel welcome, and it was impossible to be around him without feeling his positive energy.”

The vehicle that struck Stanek failed to stop after the crash, but debris from its front and right side were found on the scene and collected as evidence, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 338-2144.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Island Lake News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company