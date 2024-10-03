Sheriff: Person of interest identified in crash that killed Island Lake man

Austin Stanek, 24, of Island Lake was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sept. 27. Courtesy of GoFundMe

McHenry County investigators have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that killed an Island Lake man, authorities said Thursday.

However, officials added, no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say Austin Stanek, 24, was walking with a group of people on the 4300 block of Roberts Road near Island Lake when a white vehicle struck him at about 10:48 p.m. Friday.

Stanek was taken from the scene to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in North Barrington, where he was pronounced dead.

Friends and family of the 2018 Wauconda High School graduate have launched an online fundraiser to start a scholarship in his memory. The fundraiser can be visited at gofundme.com/f/celebrating-austins-spirit-with-a-scholarship.

“Austin had a knack for bringing others together, whether they were teammates or just friends hanging out,” the fundraiser page reads. “His easygoing nature made everyone feel welcome, and it was impossible to be around him without feeling his positive energy.”

The vehicle that struck Stanek failed to stop after the crash, but debris from its front and right side were found on the scene and collected as evidence, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 338-2144.