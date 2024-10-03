advertisement
News

Police: Teen charged after shooting in Mount Prospect

Posted October 03, 2024 10:47 pm
By Ola Stepien

A 16-year-old Mount Prospect boy was arrested and charged with five felony counts on Thursday after a shooting on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Authorities responded to shots fired on the 1800 block of Heatherleigh Court at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers discovered an uninjured victim on the scene and several shell casings from a handgun.

Witnesses reported two teenagers running away from the area after multiple gunshots were fired.

When an officer located one of the suspects, he attempted to get away but was caught and taken into custody, along with a handgun with a removed serial number.

According to a news release from the Mount Prospect Police Department, the 16-year-old was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a defaced firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago.

