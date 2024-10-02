West Chicago man faces drug-induced homicide charge in fentanyl-related death

Habile Jacob

A West Chicago man has been charged with drug-induced homicide.

Habile W. Jacob, of the 1600 block of Orchard Court, is accused of killing Kurstin Schweinert, 24.

In addition, he is charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance containing fentanyl, according to DuPage County court records.

On June 25, police were called to her apartment by her father, who had kicked in the door to check on her, according to court records.

An autopsy determined she died of a combination of the narcotic painkiller fentanyl and the sedative clonazepam. The latter was prescribed to her, according to court records.

Authorities allege Schweinert arranged for Jacob to take an Uber ride to her apartment. A Ring doorbell camera shows a man, believed to be Jacob, give her something in a plastic baggie, according to a petition for pretrial detention filed by prosecutors.

The petition also alleges that Jacob and Schweinert had communicated via text, Instagram and Snapchat messages about drug purchases since mid-2023.

Jacob was due to appear in first-appearance court on Wednesday.