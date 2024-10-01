Who had the area’s top prep football performances in Week 5?

Batavia’s defense celebrates a turnover by teammate Xavier Blanquel (center) during Friday’s 41-0 win over Wheaton North. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Five weeks into the prep football season and unbeaten teams are already playoff eligible.

It’s no wonder considering the incredible individual efforts taking place every week.

This week’s High Five looks again at five of the area’s best performances from the previous weekend. And we continue our recent tradition of including an offensive lineman on the list.

It’s been a struggle finding defensive standouts, though. If you have any candidates, contact me at kschmit@dailyherald.com.

5. Jimmy Conners, RB-LB, York

Conners didn’t put up huge offensive numbers in a 21-13 win over Hinsdale Central — 17 carries for 76 yards — but his impact was immense. He scored 3 touchdowns on runs of 3, 2 and 13 yards while grinding out key yardage.

With less than five minutes to play, the senior broke a tackle and scored his 13-yarder to boost the lead to 21-7 for the Dukes (5-0). Then on the final play of the game, he snagged an interception near midfield to wrap up the West Suburban Silver Conference victory.

4. Leo Peszek, OL, Vernon Hills

The Cougars (1-4) rolled up 460 rushing yards on 72 carries in a 36-12 Central Suburban South victory over Maine East. Giuseppe Urso, Langston Miller and Colin McMurray each rushed for over 100 yards and combined for five touchdowns behind a dominant effort by the offensive line.

Peszek, the team’s senior left tackle, was the main force, plowing the way as a third-year starter. On defense he added 3 tackles, including one for loss, and three quarterback hits.

3. Xavier Blanquel, DL, Batavia

It was only a matter of time before Blanquel made the High Five.

Friday’s 41-0 win over Wheaton North probably wasn’t the senior’s best effort of the season for Batavia (5-0), but it was still pretty darn good. The senior notched five tackles — all of them for loss — including 1.5 sacks and he forced a fumble.

Through five games, Blanquel has 19 tackles including 5.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also has eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

2. Jackson Rudolph, RB, Wauconda

How about another massive ground game?

The Bulldogs (4-1) mauled their way to nearly 500 rushing yards in a 37-13 win over Grant. They set the tone early with 10 straight run plays on their opening drive.

Rudolph, a junior, exploded for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns on 36 carries.

1. Jackson Alcorn, QB, Burlington Central

Since bouncing back from an opening-game loss, the Rockets (4-1) have their longest winning streak since 2014 when they last made the playoffs.

Alcorn, a senior, was near perfect in a 24-14 win over McHenry. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Alcorn mainly targeted LJ Kerr and Caden West, who each had 5 catches for a combined 208 yards.