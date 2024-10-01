Streamwood police release individuals detained after shooting death of Elgin man

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A large police presence in a Streamwood neighborhood Sunday morning accompanied the early investigation of the shooting death of 24-year-old Sergio Lira of Elgin in the predawn hours.

Multiple persons taken into custody following the shooting death of a 24-year-old Elgin man in Streamwood early Sunday have been released without charges as the police investigation continues.

Sergio Lira was identified as the victim Monday, but the results of his autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office are still pending.

Streamwood police emphasized Tuesday their investigation is ongoing and further updates will be released as it progresses.

The investigation began when Streamwood police officers and paramedics responded to a report of gunshots with at least one victim at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Lira was transported to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Police had the area blocked off until late Sunday morning. A SWAT team, police dog and officers from several departments were on the scene while Streamwood Boulevard between Oltendorf Road and Laurel Lane was blocked.

Neighbors said the disturbance had appeared to stem from a party at a residence.

Streamwood police have asked anyone with information to contact them at (630) 736-3700 or leave a message on the department’s confidential tip line, (630) 736-3719.