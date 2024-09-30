Victim’s identity released as investigation of fatal shooting in Streamwood continues

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A large police presence, including members of a SWAT unit, remained in a Streamwood neighborhood through late Sunday morning after the fatal shooting of Elgin resident Sergio Lira was reported at 2:20 a.m.

Streamwood police have identified 24-year-old Sergio Lira of Elgin as the victim of the fatal shooting early Sunday morning that caused an hourslong blockade on the 300 block of Cedar Circle.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police announced Sunday that multiple suspects were in custody in connection with the case, which they described as an isolated event posing no danger to the general public.

Streamwood police officers and paramedics responded to a report of gunshots and at least one victim at about 2:20 a.m.

Lira was transported to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Police had the area blocked off until late Sunday morning. A SWAT team, police dog and officers from several departments, including Palatine, Barrington and Berwyn, were on the scene. Streamwood Boulevard between Oltendorf Road and Laurel Lane was blocked for the duration.

Neighbors said the disturbance had appeared to stem from a party at a residence.

Streamwood police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (630) 736-3700 or leave a message on the department’s confidential tip line, (630) 736-3719.