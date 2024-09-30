Sheriff: Island Lake man killed by hit-and-run driver

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that drove away after striking and killing a 24-year-old Island Lake man as he walked along a roadway Friday night.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was walking with a group of people in the 4300 block of Roberts Road near Island Lake when a white vehicle struck him at about 10:48 p.m. Friday, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The force of the impact caused the man to be thrown into a ditch, officials said. He was taken from the scene to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in North Barrington, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle failed to stop after the crash, but debris from its front and right side were located on the scene and collected as evidence, authorities said.

An investigation led by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the Lake County Coroner’s Office is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (815) 338-2144.