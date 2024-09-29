advertisement
Suspects in custody after fatal shooting in Streamwood

Posted September 29, 2024 2:17 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Multiple suspects are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Elgin man early Sunday morning in Streamwood, authorities said.

Streamwood police, along with paramedics from the Streamwood Fire Department, were called to the 300 block of Cedar Circle at 2:20 a.m. for a report that gunshots had been fired and one person hit, officials said.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the victim before he was taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said. His identity was not immediately disclosed.

Police said described the shooting as an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.

However, police had the area blocked off Sunday until late Sunday morning. A SWAT team, police dog and officers from several departments, including Palatine, Barrington and Berwyn, were on the scene.

Streamwood Boulevard between Oltendorf Road and Laurel Lane was blocked to prevent through traffic.

Neighbors said the disturbance appeared to stem from a party at a residence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Streamwood Police Department at (630) 736-3700 or leave a message on the department’s confidential tip line, (630) 736-3719.

  A police car is stationed Sunday morning at the intersection of Streamwood Boulevard and Oltendorf Road as authorities continue to respond to a reported disturbance overnight. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com
