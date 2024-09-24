Scooter’s Coffee, storage facility and more coming to Deer Park

A Scooter’s Coffee franchise is planned for Deer Park. The village board last week approved a development plan for the site. Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee

A Scooter’s Coffee franchise, restaurants and a self-storage facility are coming to Deer Park.

To be called Rand Road Shoppes, the development will occupy about 6 acres of undeveloped land on the 20300 block of North Rand Road. That’s on the west side of Rand, just south of the Deer Park Town Center.

Scooter’s, a Nebraska-based chain of drive-through stores, is expanding in the Chicago area. The Wheeling village board recently approved plans for a shop there, on the site of a shuttered Starbucks on Milwaukee Avenue.

A roughly 6,000-square-foot retail building is planned for the Rand Road Shoppes, too. It would have space for three tenants, plans indicate; a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and a Teriyaki Madness restaurant already are planned for two of the storefronts.

Finally, a three-story, 120,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage facility will go on land behind the other two buildings, according to a news release from developers XSite Real Estate of Burr Ridge and Hernandez Development of Florida. The proposed size of the facility has shrunk from 143,400 square feet since plans originally were presented to village officials.

An Extra Space Storage facility is planned for Rand Road in Deer Park. Courtesy of Hernandez Development and XSITE Real Estate

The storage facility will have 884 climate-controlled units.

The village board last week approved a development plan for the site.

In their news release, the developers called Lake County “a vibrant economic hub” and an “ideal location” for the development.

The developers hope to begin construction this fall and have the first businesses ready for customers in May 2025, officials have said. The self-storage facility will take longer to build and should be ready later next year.

