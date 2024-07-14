Scooter’s Coffee, two restaurants and more proposed for Deer Park

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A Scooter’s Coffee shop, a self-storage facility and a multi-tenant commercial building are proposed for undeveloped land on the 20300 block of North Rand Road in Deer Park.

Two restaurants, a drive-through coffee shop and a self-storage facility could be coming to Deer Park’s main commercial drag.

The development has been proposed for about 6.2 acres of undeveloped, wooded land on the 20300 block of North Rand Road. That’s on the west side of Rand, just south of the Deer Park Town Center.

The would-be developer, XSite Real Estate of Burr Ridge, wants to call the complex the Rand Road Shoppes.

A Scooter’s Coffee franchise would occupy part of the site. The Nebraska-based chain of drive-through stores is expanding in the Chicago area; plans for a shop in Wheeling recently were approved by that town’s village board.

A roughly 6,100-square-foot retail building has been proposed for the site, too. It would have space for three tenants, plans indicate; a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and a Teriyaki Madness restaurant already are planned for two of the storefronts. A tenant hasn’t been identified for the remaining space.

Finally, a 143,400-square-foot Extra Space Storage facility is planned for land behind the other two buildings.

Clockwise from top: An Extra Space Storage facility, a Scooter’s Coffee shop and a retail building are planned for undeveloped land on Rand Road in Deer Park. Courtesy of village of Deer Park

Deer Park’s planning and zoning commission, which advises the village board on development proposals, is scheduled to discuss the plan Aug. 5. If that panel recommends approval, the board could vote on the plan Sept. 19.

The developers hope to begin construction this fall and have the first businesses ready for customers in May 2025, McAndrews said. The self-storage facility would take longer to build and could be ready in September 2025.

XSite Real Estate also wants to build a separate commercial development on the 20400 block of Rand — but that concept isn’t as far along as Rand Road Shoppes.

To be called Cornerstone Deer Park, it would occupy more than 17 acres. Restaurants, retailers and a hotel are envisioned, according to plans.

The developer hopes to get village approval this fall, break ground in spring 2025 and have the first tenants in place by the end of 2025, documents indicate.

Deer Park Trustee David Lemme called the proposals “a win-win” for the village, in that they’ll create more amenities for both residents and visitors.