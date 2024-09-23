Former ambulance headquarters in Vernon Hills proposed as child care facility

The Nest Schools Inc. wants to convert the former Superior Ambulance building on Route 45 in Vernon Hills into a child care facility. The company operates 54 locations in 10 states. Courtesy of Vernon Hills

What would be the fourth child care/preschool facility planned or set to open in the past two years in Vernon Hills is being proposed for the former Superior Ambulance building on Route 45 and Sullivan Drive.

A rapidly growing company called The Nest Schools Inc. wants to transform the 11,725 square foot vacant ambulance headquarters on two acres to 13 classrooms for 210 children from infants to 5 years old.

The proposal was presented recently to the village board for informal review. In addition to upgrading the building inside and out, the plan calls for an outdoor playground described as having a parklike setting nearly as large as the interior space.

Nest operates 54 locations in 10 states, including Crystal Lake and Barrington. According to information provided to the village, several more Illinois locations are expected to be announced soon.

The Nest Schools Inc., has signed a long-term lease with the building owner, a Florida-based real estate investment company, for what would be its third Illinois location.

Wilmette-based Newlook Construction LLC, which worked on the Barrington location, will design and build the facility.

Owner Michael Freiburger told the board The Nest would be “an amenity that will make Vernon Hills even more attractive to potential residents and employers.”

“The availability of convenient, high-quality child care has become an even more important actor in peoples' decisions of where they live and the jobs they accept as well as where companies locate,” he added.

The village board gave informal approval for The Nest to move forward to a detailed staff review and a future public hearing before the advisory planning and zoning commission.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com A child care facility called The Nest is proposed for the former Superior Ambulance building on Route 45 in Vernon Hills.

The main issue will be access to busy Route 45 during peak times. Whether existing traffic data can be used or a new study commissioned is to be determined.

“ Are there adequate gaps in traffic to let everybody clear out?” explained Andrew Jennings, community development director.

Child care has been a hot commodity in Vernon Hills.

Two years ago, the village board approved plans for Guidepost Montessori School on the former PNC Bank property on the southeast corner of Deerpath Drive and Route 60. That recently was updated with Bright Path as the operator.

Bright Path and Rhythm of Learning Montessori, 536 Atrium Drive, both expect to open shortly, pending final approval from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Jennings said.

On Aug. 30, the village board approved Kiddie Academy Child Care Center and swim school to be built in separate buildings on an open 3.7-acre parcel at 300 N. Fairway Drive. That project is in permit review, Jennings said.

As part of its presentation, Kiddie Academy presented information that showed 10 schools open and providing care for 1,840 children in the area.

Given the need and available capacity, another 1,211 students of the 3,051 children aged infant to 4 years old in the trade area.