Robinson won’t speak at local GOP event amid latest firestorm

Controversial North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has pulled the plug on a much-criticized speaking appearance at a GOP fundraiser, according to the Tenth Congressional District Republican Organization’s website.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally March 2, 2024, in Greensboro. He canceled a controversial appearance at a local Republican event Saturday. Associated Press File Photo

The announcement that appeared Saturday noted “Our earlier speaker canceled, but we have secured a great Trump ally for this event!”

Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina, had already generated negative publicity for downplaying the Holocaust and his anti-transgender stance. This week brought additional heat after CNN reported he had posted “I’m a Black Nazi,” on a pornography website some years ago.

Robinson has denied making those comments.

Robinson, who is Black, was to have appeared Sept. 29 at a Kenilworth fundraiser for the Tenth Congressional District Republican Organization, a state-registered political action committee chaired by Mark Shaw, an Illinois Republican State Central Committee member.

Other suburban Republican organizations and Democratic officials lambasted the choice of Robinson, who has been backed by Trump and was a speaker at the Republican National Convention in July.

Daily Herald reporter Russell Lissau contributed to this report.