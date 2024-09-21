advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Nation and World Politics

Robinson won’t speak at local GOP event amid latest firestorm

Posted September 21, 2024 11:48 am
Marni Pyke
 

Controversial North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has pulled the plug on a much-criticized speaking appearance at a GOP fundraiser, according to the Tenth Congressional District Republican Organization’s website.

The announcement that appeared Saturday noted “Our earlier speaker canceled, but we have secured a great Trump ally for this event!”

Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina, had already generated negative publicity for downplaying the Holocaust and his anti-transgender stance. This week brought additional heat after CNN reported he had posted “I’m a Black Nazi,” on a pornography website some years ago.

Robinson has denied making those comments.

Robinson, who is Black, was to have appeared Sept. 29 at a Kenilworth fundraiser for the Tenth Congressional District Republican Organization, a state-registered political action committee chaired by Mark Shaw, an Illinois Republican State Central Committee member.

Other suburban Republican organizations and Democratic officials lambasted the choice of Robinson, who has been backed by Trump and was a speaker at the Republican National Convention in July.

Daily Herald reporter Russell Lissau contributed to this report.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
10th Congressional District Donald Trump Nation and World Politics News Political Figures U.S. Congress
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company