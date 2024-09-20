Suburban GOP group slammed for bringing controversial candidate here for fundraiser

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican candidate for governor there, is scheduled to speak Sept. 29 in Chicago’s North suburbs. Associated Press Photo

A North Shore Republican organization is taking heat from members of both major political parties for hosting a fundraiser next weekend featuring embattled North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, who has downplayed the Holocaust, made inflammatory comments about Black people and this week was the focus of a news report about posts on a pornography website's message board.

Robinson, who is Black and is North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, is scheduled to appear Sept. 29 at a Kenilworth fundraiser for the Tenth Congressional District Republican Organization, a state-registered political action committee chaired by Mark Shaw, the former head of the Lake County Republican Party and — until his June ouster — a vice chair of the Illinois Republican Party.

The Kenilworth-based New Trier Township Republican organization is also featured in promotional material for the event.

Other Republican organizations, however, sought to distance themselves from the event.

Northfield Township GOP chair T.J. Brown of Northbrook urged organizers to cancel it, calling the remarks attributed to Robinson “appalling.”

Lake County Republican Party chair Keith Brin distanced his organization and other GOP groups from the event, as well as from Shaw and Shaw’s Tenth Congressional District committee. He noted that, despite its name, Shaw’s group and the event are not raising money for Schneider’s Republican challenger in the 10th, Jim Carris, or any other Republican candidates from Lake County.

Neither Shaw nor representatives of the New Trier organization responded to efforts to seek comments or respond to calls for the program to be canceled.

“This event is all about Mark Shaw,” Brin said. “The party needs to once again rebuke him for his poor decisions. Mr. Shaw and his organization represent no one but themselves.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park, who represents the 10th District, criticized Republicans for hosting Robinson.

“The Tenth District has long been served by people who, irrespective of their party, stood against antisemitism, racism, and hate,” Schneider said. “It’s sad to see that the current Republican Party’s leadership have turned their back on that legacy and are now not only welcoming the likes of Mark Robinson, they are honoring him.”

According to promotional material, the fundraiser will benefit an effort to build support for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

Trump’s campaign itself has sought to put space between the former president and Robinson. It said that Robinson, who is trailing in polls in his race for North Carolina governor, will not appear at Trump campaign rallies in the state this weekend.

Lake County Democratic Party Chair Lauren Beth Gash said local Republicans should be ashamed of working with Robinson.

“But it's not surprising considering how deeply they've become the Party of Trump,” she said.

Robinson’s incendiary public statements on social media about Blacks, Jews, members of the LGBTQ community and more go back years.

In a 2017 Facebook post about communism, Robinson called the Nazis “upstart amateurs in terms of manipulation and MURDER.” Later that year, Robinson used Facebook to complain about media companies airing programs “about the NAZI and the ‘6 million Jews’ they murdered,” putting quotes around the figure acknowledged to be the estimated number of Jews slaughtered during the Holocaust.

In 2018, Robinson said the award-winning “Black Panther” superhero movie used a Hebrew word for currency and a Yiddish slur to say the film was created to take money from Black filmgoers.

This week, CNN reported that Robinson posted racist and explicit messages on a pornography website’s message board a decade ago. Neither the Daily Herald nor The Associated Press have confirmed the contents of the report, and Robinson denied it.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.