The fallout of tough prep football schedules

How tough is too tough?

During our summer countdown to the start of the prep football season, we looked at four of the area’s toughest prep football schedules for the 2024 campaign.

Now that we’re through three games, it’s a good idea to check in on those four teams to see how the schedules have affected their playoff hopes.

Before we begin, let’s also update the status of other tough schedules.

Hersey is 1-2 after pulling out a massive victory last week over Maine South. Unbeaten Batavia opened the season with a win over Glenbard West, but the Bulldogs still have big games ahead — including tonight against St. Charles North.

Hinsdale Central is 1-2 after losing to Naperville Central and Lyons Twp. and beating Bolingbrook. York, Glenbard West and Downers Grove North still remain for the Red Devils in the brutal West Suburban Silver.

Now, let’s revisit our preseason list.

Glenbard West

Speaking of the brutal Silver, the Hilltoppers are enduring one of their most challenging seasons in recent memory.

Glenbard West is 0-3 after a gauntlet of Batavia, Loyola and Downers Grove North. The biggest surprise of that bunch is actually two-time defending state champion Loyola, which is 1-2 after dealing with its own top-notch schedule.

On the heels of consecutive 42-7 losses, Glenbard West needs a spark. That could happen this week with a win at unbeaten Lyons Twp.

With York lingering in Week 7, the Hilltoppers need to start stacking victories.

Maine South

Because of their historical dominance of the Central Suburban South, the Hawks remain in good shape for the playoffs at 1-2. After falling to Lincoln-Way East and beating Warren, though, last week’s 28-23 loss to Hersey had to sting.

This week, it’s unbeaten Barrington and a chance to even the record. Regardless of the outcome, it’d be stunning to see Maine South’s playoff chances in jeopardy once conference play begins.

For the Hawks, this week is about reestablishing themselves as a title contender. Reining in Barrington’s potent offense would be a big step.

St. Francis

By far the most intriguing team on the list, the Spartans stunned many by beating Loyola 35-21 and improving to 3-0.

But life in the CCL/ESCC Green is just getting started with an opener this week against St. Rita, whose lone loss was a 28-0 shutout to Mt. Carmel.

Last season St. Francis went unbeaten in the regular season against IC Catholic Prep, Nazareth and St. Rita, but that’s a tough trifecta to pull off two straight years. Add to that Loyola (mission accomplished) and Providence, and it’s a long grind ahead.

The Spartans rolled to the state semifinals last year before losing a rematch to Nazareth. Another deep playoff run looks promising.

Warren

No team was more impressive in their season opener than the Blue Devils, who hammered Hersey 55-26 behind junior running back Aaron Stewart’s 30 carries for 363 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Back-to-back losses to Maine South and Lake Forest, though, brought Warren down to earth.

As we mentioned in the preseason countdown, the strength of the Blue Devils’ schedule hinges on the strength of the North Suburban Conference — which looks tougher than ever.

Lake Forest, Libertyville and Mundelein are all unbeaten. Stevenson is 2-1 and Lake Zurich is a dangerous 1-2.

The Blue Devils hope to avoid being 4-4 heading into the regular-season finale at Libertyville.