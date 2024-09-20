Affordable, flexible and local: Enrollment at community colleges continues to grow

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Nursing students taking a class on Thursday at Elgin Community College in Elgin.

Student enrollment has increased at most suburban community colleges for the third consecutive year.

Adding 3,011 students gave the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn a 13% year-over-year enrollment bump — the largest increase for community colleges in the northwest suburbs.

“We are off to a great start this fall,” COD Interim President Cris Hammond said. “The increase in enrollment is a testament to the college being a real gem within District 502 and becoming more of a choice to our district residents.”

Suburban community college fall enrollment figures

College 2023 2024 % growth College of DuPage 23,214 26,225 13.0% Harper College 13,069 13,988 7.0% Elgin Community College 9,614 10,277 6.8% College of Lake County 12,290 12,535 2.0% McHenry County College 9,053 9,144 1.0% Waubonsee Community College 8,575 8,581 0.1% Oakton Community College 6,282 6,211 -1.1%

A state report highlighting 10-day enrollment counts at community colleges across the state is expected soon. In 2022, the Illinois Community College Board’s report showed student enrollment, on average, was up across the state for the first time in more than a decade.

Since then, many suburban community colleges have experienced a steady increase in student enrollment.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Alexis Pearce of Sleepy Hollow is one of the students participating in the nursing program at Elgin Community College.

Ten-day counts at Harper College in Palatine and Elgin Community College show enrollment increasing by 7% and 6.8%, respectively, compared to the 10-day counts from last fall.

College of Lake County in Grayslake saw a 2% increase. McHenry County College in Crystal Lake saw a 1% increase in its census count and Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove saw less than a 1% increase to its 10-day enrollment count compared to 2023, but notes a later count shows enrollment at 9,700 students, or about a13% increase from last fall.

“The 10th day is a snapshot,” said Stephanie Wennmacher, executive director of marketing and communications at Waubonsee Community College.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Student enrollment continues to increase at Elgin Community College. Like other colleges, the Elgin school has seen an increased demand for its nursing program and other health care programs.

While most community colleges saw increases, Oakton College in Des Plaines saw its head count drop 1.1%, from 6,282 last fall to 6,211 this year. In 2020, Oakton’s 10-day count was 7,079 for the fall semester. Enrollment at the college has declined each of the last four years, except last fall, according to an enrollment report from the college.

At colleges where student head count increased, officials credited various factors, including new programs, increased financial aid and scholarships, and marketing campaigns to boost awareness of the value of community colleges.

“Higher education is becoming much more expensive overall,” said Lauren Nehlsen, associate dean of recruitment, outreach services and global engagement at Elgin Community College.

“Community colleges are offering more value for the education that students are getting,” Nehlsen added. “It’s more affordable, more local and more flexible.”

With tuition costs ranging from $122 to $138.50, plus fees, per credit hour, the lower price is an attractive draw for students seeking to save money while pursuing a four-year degree.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Harper College dental hygienist student James Siler, left, works with patient Amy Anderson of Geneva while instructor Amanda Reneau (in black) and student Tanja Dzimgozova are with patient Jack Nadulek of Arlington Heights at the Palatine campus. Health care programs continue to help drive student enrollment gains at community colleges.

Community colleges also have seen increased demand in career and technical education programs such as welding, automotive or cybersecurity. Health care programs, such as nursing, also remain popular.

“Some of it is making sure we stay relevant and respond to community needs,” Wennmacher said of the Waubonsee’s continued enrollment growth.

While community colleges have enjoyed the increase in recent years, officials are keeping an eye on the “enrollment cliff” they know is coming. Birthrates have declined for nearly two decades — the effect of which is expected to hit community colleges and universities in 2026.

“We’ve really focused on knowing that cliff is coming,” said Ruth Williams, provost at Harper College.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rachel Lee, a dental hygienist student at Harper College, checks the computer screen on Wednesday while working with patient Yamil Hernandez Mendez of Hanover Park.

Like other colleges, Harper has focused on retaining students once they enroll and has added new programs to meet student or workforce demands. The college has partnered with other four-year institutions and created a university center — giving students the opportunity for a four-year degree without needing to travel to Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul or Roosevelt universities.

Keeping an eye on workforce and student needs will help lessen the effect of the “enrollment cliff.”

“We always have ideas in the pipeline,” Nehlsen said. “As the needs of the community evolve, we are always looking for new programming options.”