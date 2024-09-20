Schaumburg delays vote on controversial plan to put rental properties on Loeber Farm property

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Schaumburg village board’s vote on a proposal for 357 rental units on the 33-arcre Loeber Farm property at 2014 N. Meacham Road has been delayed from Tuesday to Dec. 10 for the developer’s request for time to design an alternative plan for review.

The Schaumburg village board’s scheduled decision Tuesday on a controversial proposal for 357 rental apartment, townhouse and rowhome units on the 33-acre Loeber Farm property near Rolling Meadows has been delayed again, this time until Dec. 10, at the developer’s request.

Village officials said Elmhurst-based Nitti Group, LLC requested the continuance to have time to develop an alternative to the proposal the plan commission rejected 6-2 in August.

The undeveloped property of the Loeber family, that also owns Lincolnwood-based Loeber Motors, is on the west side of Meacham Road, bordered by the International Village apartment complex to the south, The Treehouse of Schaumburg apartment complex along part of its western edge, and single-family homes in Rolling Meadows to the north.

Neighboring residents in Rolling Meadows have criticized the proposal for its density and exclusively rental nature, as well as their claim of its potential environmental and traffic impacts.