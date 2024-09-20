Spring Grove woman charged with abuse of wheelchair-bound veteran

Lynda Serrano

A Spring Grove woman is charged with abusing an 80-year-old wheelchair-bound male veteran in her care.

According to Fox Lake police, Lynda Serrano, 55, is charged with elder abuse or neglect by a caregiver, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery with physical contact.

A Fox Lake police news release stated the 80-year-old veteran told medical staff at the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Center in North Chicago the bruising they spotted resulted from being pushed by Serrano and falling out of his wheelchair onto the floor.

Serrano was providing in-home care to the man since December and during that time she physically abused and neglected the man, investigators determined.

The man, on multiple occasions, was left on the floor for hours after falling and refused assistance with bathing or personal hygiene, police said. Serrano also left the man on the toilet for hours and refused to let him use the bathroom by blocking access for his wheelchair, police said.

A warrant for Serrano’s arrest was issued in August. She was ultimately arrested Sept. 13.

She was granted pretrial release and ordered not to have contact with the victim, police said. Her next court date in McHenry County is slated for Oct. 15.