‘Only the beginning’: Lake County government building powered by solar

This solar array will provide power to Lake County's Central Permit Facility at its government campus in Libertyville Courtesy of Lake County

Work is complete and underground connections are in place for Lake County to power a government building with solar energy for the first time.

Soon, electricity to run the Central Permit Facility on the government campus in Libertyville will be generated by more than 2,000 ground-mounted photovoltaic panels covering two acres nearby.

What is considered a medium-sized solar field was built by Maryland-based Standard Solar Inc., under a 25-year lease agreement that has the county paying a monthly rate for all the power generated.

The target for final connections to be made and the system started is Oct. 5. Officials marked the occasion this week during a brief ceremony at the site.

“Our partnership with Standard Solar represents a meaningful step forward both environmentally and economically,” said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart.

Standard built the solar array at no cost to the county. Savings will come from the cost difference per kilowatt-hour from solar versus that provided through the grid under contract with Constellation, according to RuthAnne Hall, assistant county administrator.

A rough estimate of the savings over the lease term is more than $700,000, she added.

“By adopting solar power, we're not only showcasing our dedication to combating climate change through the expansion of renewable energy and the decarbonization of our local energy sector but we're also achieving significant cost savings for Lake County,” Hart said.

The project was envisioned several years ago and is the first in a larger initiative.

The county board in September 2020 approved a resolution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 50% by 2030. By 2040, the resolution calls for the county to procure 100% renewable energy.

“We definitely want to expand renewables,” said Jessica Vealitzek, a Lake County Board member from Hawthorn Woods who chairs the board's planning, building, zoning and environment committee.

The panel — initially known as the energy and environment committee — was established in 2019, with the task of dealing with the impact of climate change, the county's carbon footprint and related matters.

“This is an incredibly beneficial project for Lake County and it is only the beginning,” Vealitzek said.

The second solar-powered building on the government campus will be the regional operations and communications facility known as “The ROC.” More are expected.

The solar array planned there will generate about 10% less power than the 1,091 kilowatt facility at the Central Permit Facility, according to Hall.

Options also exist for residents and businesses. Lake County participates in the Solar Switch program that organizes group purchasing of residential solar panels for potential discounts. The C-Pace Program can provide commercial property owners up to 100% financing for solar system improvements in existing buildings and new construction.

Visit lakecountyil.gov/sustainability for more information.