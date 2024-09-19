Aurora man charged with two felonies after making advances toward ride-share driver

Chenna R. Borra

An Aurora man was arrested Wednesday after making sexual advances toward a ride-share driver.

Illinois State Police officials say Chenna R. Borra, 30, of Aurora, was in a ride-share on I-88 near I-355 on Sept. 18 when he began making sexual advances toward the driver.

After dropping off Borra in Schaumburg, the driver immediately went to the Schaumburg Police Department to report what happened. Schaumburg officers found and detained Borra until Illinois State Police agents arrived to investigate.

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office has charged Borra with aggravated battery on a public way, a Class 3 felony, and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony.

Borra is being held at the DuPage County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.