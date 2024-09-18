Auto group adds two new electric vehicle dealerships in Lisle

Lisle will be home to the state’s first VinFast and Polestar electric vehicle dealerships.

Chicagoland Auto Group, which operates Honda and Volvo dealerships in Lisle, opened the state’s first VinFast dealership earlier this month at 2110 Ogden Ave. It also plans to open the state’s first Polestar dealership in early October at 4375 Lincoln Ave., said Steve Camp, general manager for the auto group.

The new dealerships come after a $10 million investment in a service center for electric vehicles on the auto group’s campus. The center, which opened in February, features 20 EV lifts, 27 car charging stations and a dedicated storage area for EV batteries.

“We built this out for the Lisle campus knowing that we were going to add a few EV brands and so we could be a one-stop shop,” Camp said. “We’re excited to have these two brands in the village of Lisle.”

With the new dealerships, Camp said the auto group plans to soon offer a total of 11 EV models — four at Volvo, two at Polestar, four at VinFast and one at Honda. He noted the auto group has more than 100 deposits on the EX 30 and EX 90 offered by Volvo, and the VinFast dealership, which opened Saturday, has already sold five cars.

Village officials said the auto group’s expansion makes Lisle, which also has a Tesla dealership, a “premier destination for electric vehicle enthusiasts.” Lisle Mayor Chris Pecak added the expansion has created new jobs and will generate sales tax revenue for the village.

“We have high quality car dealers that bring a lot of commerce to the community,” Pecak said, adding that while the village benefits from car sales tax revenue, car shoppers also stop in local businesses to grab a bite to eat or shop.