Man charged with sexually abusing child two decades ago in Fox Lake

Arthur L. Jenkins

A 78-year-old Wisconsin man faces felony charges alleging he sexually abused a minor and possessed child pornography more than 20 years ago while living in Fox Lake.

Arthur L. Jenkins of Bristol, Wisconsin, was indicted last week by a Lake County grand jury on 11 counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13 years old, Fox Lake police said.

The indictment follows an investigation launched in January when a person cleaning Jenkins’ home discovered various media containing child pornography, according to police.

The investigation determined that the pornography was produced in 2001 and 2002, while Jenkins was living in Fox Lake, police said. The Fox Lake Police Department has identified and spoken with the reported victim, authorities said.

Jenkins initially was arrested in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, in January and remains in custody there today facing a child pornography charge, records show. Authorities said they are working through the extradition process to bring him before a Lake County judge.