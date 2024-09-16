Second senior group home proposed in Schaumburg as first proposal dropped

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The ranch home at 1321 Elm Drive in Schaumburg has been proposed as a senior group home. The village’s plan commission will review a request for a special-use permit Wednesday.

Schaumburg plan commissioners are expected to hear a proposal for a senior group home at an existing single-family house in town.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the plan commission was already slating hearings about a similar proposal at another house. Those plans are now being dropped, but the new proposal is not related to the first, developers said.

The first request for a special-use permit to operate a senior group home at 129 Millis Lane was scheduled to be reviewed by the plan commission in early August, but was deferred until Wednesday at the request of Alqonquin-based Unity Senior Residence. The company is now pulling that request.

Now, Schaumburg-based Savannah Senior Living is making a similar request for a senior group home at 1321 Elm Drive.

Schaumburg Assistant Director of Community Development Ryan Franklin confirmed there’s no business relationship between the two uncommon proposals.

Though Schaumburg does have four group homes already, Savannah’s would now be the first for the care of senior residents.

The exteriors of all group homes in the village are intended to blend into their residential neighborhoods, officials said.

According to Savannah’s business proposal, the existing ranch home with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms would serve up to seven senior residents with one medical caregiver on the premises at any given time.

The caregivers would work in eight-hour shifts and not reside at the house.

The group home licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health would not be for Alzheimer’s patients or other forms of dementia requiring round-the-clock attention, according to the proposal.

The senior residents won’t have vehicles. Visiting hours would be between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

While this would be the first facility for Savannah Senior Living, both its operators have medical backgrounds working as liaisons between health care providers and patients as well as in medication management, according to the proposal.

Both the Millis Lane and Elm Drive proposals were recommended for approval by village planning staff.

Several neighbors and other residents opposed the initial Millis Lane proposal.