advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Festival of Cultures brings world of fun to Wheaton

Posted September 15, 2024 4:56 pm
Rick West
 

Music, art and food from around the world were highlighted Sunday during Wheaton’s Festival of Cultures at Memorial Park.

The free event kicked off with the world music sounds of Funkadesi, who had the crowd dancing to their blend of Indian bhangra, Bollywood and folk with reggae, funk and Afro-Caribbean grooves.

Costas Colectivo, The Institute of Traditional Irish Music and Wheaton College Gospel Choir also were scheduled to appear in the band shell.

  Khaled Grainawi of the Islamic Center of Wheaton describes a pastry to a guest at Festival of Cultures at Memorial Park in Wheaton Sunday. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Local cultural groups manned booths throughout the park where visitors could participate in an interactive mural project, get henna art, try food offered by the Islamic Center of Wheaton and more.

Kids received passports they could get stamped as they visited each booth.

The annual event is organized by the city’s Community Relations Commission.

  Leila Dursunov, 9, of St. Charles gets some henna art from the Turkish American Society tent at the Festival of Cultures in Memorial Park in Wheaton Sunday. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Entertainment Festivals and Fairs Glen Ellyn News St. Charles Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company