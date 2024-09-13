advertisement
Breaking News  |   Motorcyclist dies after crash in Mount Prospect
News

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Mount Prospect

Posted September 13, 2024 9:38 am
Jake Griffin
 

A 22-year-old Mount Prospect man is dead following a motorcycle crash late Thursday.

Mount Prospect police were called to a home on the 900 block of South Elmhurst Road just after 9 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to authorities.

The motorcyclist was transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights where he was pronounced dead just after 10:20 p.m., according to a Cook County medical examiner’s office report.

The medical examiner’s office identified the motorcyclist as Alexis Martinez. An autopsy is slated for today.

Elmhurst Road was closed until about 1:20 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

