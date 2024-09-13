Construction begins on Schaumburg entertainment district anchored by Andretti Indoor Karting

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Jarett Andretti speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and the village's six-level parking deck that will anchor the first phase of Schaumburg's forthcoming entertainment district.

Jarett Andretti represented the famous multigenerational race car driving family at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Schaumburg.

The entertainment and dining venue anchors the first phase of Schaumburg’s forthcoming entertainment district at the village’s convention center.

Though well established in the southern United States, the chain’s Schaumburg location is its northernmost and expect to open by 2026.

A rendering of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and Schaumburg's six-level parking deck that will anchor the first phase of the village’s new entertainment district on the campus of the Schaumburg Convention Center & Renaissance Hotel. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

“These are world-class family entertainment centers,” said Andretti, son of the late John and grandson of the late Aldo. Aldo is the twin brother of racing legend Mario Andretti.

“We’re going to create 350 jobs here,” Andretti said. “It’s a Disney-like experience when you walk in. I appreciate everything you’ve done for our family and our company. Thank you for letting us be part of your community.”

Andretti, who’s based in Indianapolis, said he’d be back for the grand opening.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly leads the way to the groundbreaking ceremony for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and the village's six-level parking deck on the west side of the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said the event marks an important step for the future of the village.

“Today is really the kickoff of what the village board has envisioned for years,” he said, “an entertainment district that will offer a walkable and vibrant entertainment hub centered in front of and around the Schaumburg Convention Center & Renaissance Hotel.”

Dailly explained the upcoming construction also includes a six-level, 900-spot parking deck. There’s also space for an additional restaurant and more entertainment venues in the district’s first phase.

He identified Andretti Karting’s contribution to the district as a $30 million investment. And it will benefit from its proximity to the convention center and hotel that last year hosted a record number of 83 events with more than 326,000 attendees.

The latest rendering of a proposed pedestrian bridge over North Meacham Road in Schaumburg that would connect the forthcoming entertainment district to the east with the Veridian redevelopment of the former Motorola campus to the west. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

“As an avid follower of the Andrettis and Indy car racing, I can’t tell you how excited I am about this development,” Dailly added.

The 89,300-square-foot Andretti Karting building features a multilevel indoor electric go-kart track as well as a restaurant, bowling alley, laser tag room, ride simulator room and a variety of games.

Additional construction includes a pedestrian bridge across Meacham Road to connect the entertainment district and the ongoing redevelopment of the former Motorola campus to the west.