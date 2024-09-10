The area’s top prep football performances from Week 2

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (left) and Dane Turner celebrate Turner’s interception during Friday’s game against Lemont. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

The High Five isn’t big enough to contain all the area’s top performances this prep football season, but we try.

Week 2 is in the books with another batch of great games and even better individual efforts. While players such as Fremd quarterback Johnny O’Brien and Naperville North quarterback Jacob Bell continue to shine, this week’s High Five looks at five different players from the opening weekend’s offering.

Again, we’d love to highlight the lesser known positions like offensive linemen and defensive players. If you’d like to submit a name, feel free to do so at kschmit@dailyherald.com.

5. Vince Irion, DB, Montini

The Broncos improved to 2-0 on the strength of their defense in a 21-0 win over Hillcrest. Irion led the effort in Montini’s second straight shutout.

The senior had a team-high 13 tackles including two for loss and a sack. In the fourth quarter, with the outcome still in question, Irion picked off a pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory.

4. Quinn Schambow, QB, Libertyville

Not bad for one of the state’s top baseball players.

Schambow, a senior committed to play (baseball) at Oklahoma State, kept the Wildcats’ offense flying high in a 48-15 victory at Richards. This on the heels of a 43-0 shutout of Lemont.

Schambow completed 21 of 30 passes for 368 yards and 7 — yes 7 — touchdowns on Friday. In just two games, he’s thrown for 606 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That’s a mountain of momentum heading into Friday’s huge North Suburban Conference game at rival Stevenson.

3. Talyn Taylor, WR, Geneva

Rumor has it, this kid is pretty good.

Just kidding … we all know he’s great. It’s why dozens of Power 5 colleges offered him scholarships before he verbally committed to Georgia.

With Vikings’ quarterback Anthony Chahino slinging the ball all over the place with pinpoint accuracy, Taylor was the main recipient in a 41-7 win over Lemont. The senior needed only 6 catches to pile up 187 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

After the win, Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen praised the play of the offensive line for keeping Chahino “clean” all game.

2. Aidan McClure, LB, St. Charles North

The unbeaten North Stars were in a dogfight at halftime against Crete-Monee, but a big second half kept them unbeaten with a 50-26 win.

McClure, a junior captain who was on varsity as a sophomore, accounted for half his team’s six forced turnovers and also blocked a punt.

McClure had 13 tackles including three for loss. He recovered two fumbles and returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

1. Robert Lee, RB, West Chicago

What a night for Lee, the Wildcats’ offense and the entire football program.

West Chicago set a school record by rushing for 622 yards in a 57-28 victory over Joliet Central. The tandem of Lee and quarterback Carter Naranjo combined for 466 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

Lee, a senior, had 21 carries for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns including a 90-yarder as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2003.

If the Wildcats keep it up, they’ll qualify for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.