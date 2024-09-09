advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Wheaton

Posted September 09, 2024 4:09 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

A 26-year-old Aurora man is facing a felony charge after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian in Wheaton early Sunday morning and left the scene.

Jared Barnes, 25, of Glen Ellyn, was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run on Butterfield Road near Scottdale Circle. A passerby called Wheaton police around 4:47 a.m. after noticing Barnes unconscious on the roadway.

Police were able to locate the vehicle believed to have struck Barnes and arrested Miguel Angel Abrego-Abrego of Aurora.

Abrego-Abrego has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a Class 1 felony. He also was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police said the Aurora man’s Hyundai Sonata had heavy front-end damage and was found in a neighboring community after the crash.

“A young man’s life was taken too soon in this crash, and the offender needs to be accountable for this crime,” Wheaton Police Chief Princeton J. Youker said in a written statement, which also expressed condolences to Barnes’ family and friends.

Abrego-Abrego’s next court date is Oct. 7.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Response Team, or MERIT, responded to the scene to investigate.

Eastbound Butterfield Road was shut down for several hours as officers collected evidence on the scene. Neighboring police departments also helped Wheaton police locate the vehicle believed to have struck Barnes.

Wheaton police declined further comment on the crash.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Crime Glen Ellyn News Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company