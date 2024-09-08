Who are the top federal campaign donors from Illinois?

The nearly $72 million a Lake Forest billionaire and his wife have contributed to federal candidates and groups this election cycle is significantly greater than any other Illinoisans’ donations, data from an independent research group shows.

The total makes Republican benefactors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein the nation’s third-most prolific campaign donors ahead of the Nov. 5 election, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit group that tracks money in American politics.

Chicagoan Fred Eychaner is Illinois’ biggest Democratic donor at the federal level, the data shows. He’s given nearly $26 million to progressive candidates and causes, a sum that ranks him ninth on OpenSecrets’ national list.

Six other Illinois residents appear later in OpenSecrets’ Top 100.

Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, believes most megadonors are more interested in helping like-minded candidates achieve shared policy goals than using their wealth to rule from the shadows — or to rule themselves. Of course, exceptions such as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and former New York City mayor and ex-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg exist, Redfield said.

But as campaigns become more and more expensive and voters rely less and less on the professional news media to be informed, and with a U.S. Supreme Court that has allowed wealthy donors to have more influence in the election process, the American political system is in real danger of devolving into a plutocracy, Redfield said.

“The need for transparency and rethinking the role of private money in politics has never been greater,” he said.

Using information available at opensecrets.org and the Federal Election Commission’s fec.gov, the Daily Herald looked into where Illinois’ big donors are spending their money. Here’s what we found.

The Uihleins

Richard Uihlein Courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times

Richard Uihlein, an heir to the Schlitz brewing fortune, and his wife, Elizabeth, launched the Uline shipping supply company. Together they’ve been among the nation’s biggest political donors for more than a decade, supporting conservative candidates across the country.

Of the federal contributions they have made this cycle, about $3 million is considered hard money that’s gone directly to candidates' campaigns, political parties or traditional political action committees, OpenSecrets reported. Such donations are capped by law at $3,300 per candidate for each election, with the primary and general election considered separate races.

The vast majority of the Uihleins’ contributions since Jan. 1, 2023 — nearly $69 million — is soft money that has gone to outside political groups that aren’t allowed to coordinate with candidates’ committees. Such donations aren’t capped.

Richard Uihlein’s contributions this cycle include $5 million to Make America Great Again Inc., an independent super PAC that supports Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, and $6,600 directly to Trump’s principal campaign. Early in the cycle, however, both Uihleins spent millions on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ failed GOP presidential bid.

Richard Uihlein also has given more than $21 million to Restoration PAC, a super PAC he largely funds that, according to its website, “opposes Leftists and the woke agenda;” $88,400 to the Republican National Committee; and $6,600 to the campaign of Lake Forest Republican Jim Carris, who’s challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park in Illinois’ 10th Congressional District.

Elizabeth Uihlein’s most recent donations include $5 million to the Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC; $6,600 to Trump’s principal campaign; more than $1 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC for Republican U.S. House candidates; $3,300 to the campaign of Oswego Republican James Marter, who’s challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville in Illinois’ 14th District; and $3,300 to Carris’ congressional campaign in the 10th.

Eychaner

The media magnate and philanthropist behind Newsweb Corp., Alphawood Foundation Chicago and other organizations, Eychaner has donated more than $2 million in hard money and about $23 million in soft money this cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

Eychaner’s donations this cycle include $7 million to Future Forward USA PAC, a Democratic hybrid political committee that has separate accounts for unlimited and limited donations; $8 million each to House Majority PAC and Senate Majority PAC, which support Democratic candidates for U.S. House and Senate seats; $20,000 to the Democratic Party of Illinois; and $6,600 to Underwood’s campaign in the 14th District.

Janet J. Duchossois

Oak Brook resident Janet J. Duchossois — wife of Duchossois Group CEO and Chairman Craig Duchossois — is 21st on OpenSecrets’ national list. Duchossois has donated nearly $14 million to candidates and groups so far this cycle, OpenSecrets’ data shows. Nearly $3 million has been hard money; the rest has gone to outside organizations.

Duchossois has supported Republicans, Democrats and independents, OpenSecrets reported — although the vast majority of her donations this cycle have gone to the GOP.

Duchossois’ most recent donations include $46,200 to a joint fundraising committee called GOP Winning Women 2024; $11,800 to the National Republican Congressional Committee; and $1,000 to the campaign committee of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, an independent who ditched the Democratic Party earlier this year and isn’t seeking reelection.

Shirley W. Ryan

Shirley W. Ryan Courtesy of Lisa Kay Kovilic

Winnetka philanthropist Shirley W. Ryan — the wife of billionaire Aon Corp. founder Pat Ryan, who’s the namesake of a renowned rehabilitation hospital in Chicago and other venues in the region — is 66th on OpenSecrets’ national list. She has donated nearly $5 million so far this cycle, OpenSecrets’ data shows, and nearly all of it has gone to outside organizations.

Ryan’s contributions this cycle include $2.5 million to SFA Fund, a super PAC supporting Nikki Haley’s failed bid for the GOP presidential nomination; $1 million to the conservative Americans for Prosperity Action super PAC; and $40,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Rosemarie Buntrock

Oakbrook Terrace philanthropist Rosemarie Buntrock — wife of Waste Management founder Dean Buntrock and a former company executive — is 69th on OpenSecrets’ national list. She has donated more than $4 million to candidates and groups so far this cycle, OpenSecrets’ data shows. Every dollar went to Republicans.

Hard money accounts for more than $1 million of Buntrock’s donations, according to opensecrets.org; more than $3 million is soft money.

Buntrock’s contributions this cycle include nearly $3,400 to Trump’s principal campaign committee; $3,300 to Nikki Haley for President; $28,400 to the Republican National Committee; and $6,600 to the campaign committee for Jerry Evans, the Warrenville Republican challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster in Illinois’ 11th District.

Glen Tullman

Glen Tullman Courtesy of JDRF Illinois, 2023

Chicago entrepreneur Glen Tullman — whose companies have included Transcarent and 7wireVentures — is 71st on OpenSecrets’ national donor list with more than $4 million this cycle.

Tullman’s campaign cash is split nearly evenly between hard money and soft money, opensecrets.org data showed. Hard money donations outweigh soft money by about $490,000.

Tullman’s donations this period include about $452,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee; $20,000 to the Democratic Party of Illinois; $250,000 to the anti-Trump Republican Accountability super PAC; and $6,600 to Underwood’s campaign in Illinois’ 14th District.

Miles D. White

Miles D. White

Former Abbott CEO Miles D. White of Lake Forest is 77th on OpenSecrets’ national donor list with slightly more than $4 million donated this cycle. Nearly all has gone to outside groups, OpenSecrets reported.

Most of White’s contributions — exactly $4 million, in fact — have gone to Best of America PAC, a super PAC supporting former Republican presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who dropped out of the race for the White House in December and was considered a possible Trump running mate. Other donations include $3,300 to Burgum’s presidential campaign committee and $3,000 to the campaign of Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin.

