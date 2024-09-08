advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Mount Prospect factory responsible for odor complaints agrees to temporary halt

Posted September 08, 2024 5:04 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A Mount Prospect animal feed manufacturer that’s been the source of odor and noise complaints for months has agreed to temporarily pause operations pending the outcome of a court hearing Monday.

Prestige Feed Products agreed to the shutdown during a hearing Friday on the village’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against the company. The hearing is scheduled to resume Monday.

Prestige attorney Riccardo DiMonte expressed concern about the company losing revenue and workers losing wages by calling off shifts Sunday and Monday morning, but said it was willing to do that “grudgingly” as an act of good faith.

The village is seeking a court order shutting down the factory at 431 Lakeview Court until it adequately addresses odor and noise issues that have spurred dozens of complaints from other businesses and residents living nearby.

Mount Prospect’s attorney, Isaiah Fishman, stressed the need for immediate relief, telling Cook County Judge Clare Quish last week that the village had received a string of complaints Thursday night and Friday morning.

Quish said she would be willing to facilitate settlement discussions between the two sides.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Mount Prospect News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company