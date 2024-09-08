Mount Prospect factory responsible for odor complaints agrees to temporary halt

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Prestige Feed Products agreed to halt operations Sunday as it works on a settlement with Mount Prospect over the village’s efforts

A Mount Prospect animal feed manufacturer that’s been the source of odor and noise complaints for months has agreed to temporarily pause operations pending the outcome of a court hearing Monday.

Prestige Feed Products agreed to the shutdown during a hearing Friday on the village’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against the company. The hearing is scheduled to resume Monday.

Prestige attorney Riccardo DiMonte expressed concern about the company losing revenue and workers losing wages by calling off shifts Sunday and Monday morning, but said it was willing to do that “grudgingly” as an act of good faith.

The village is seeking a court order shutting down the factory at 431 Lakeview Court until it adequately addresses odor and noise issues that have spurred dozens of complaints from other businesses and residents living nearby.

Mount Prospect’s attorney, Isaiah Fishman, stressed the need for immediate relief, telling Cook County Judge Clare Quish last week that the village had received a string of complaints Thursday night and Friday morning.

Quish said she would be willing to facilitate settlement discussions between the two sides.