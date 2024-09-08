advertisement
Marching into history: Cantigny hosts Revolutionary War Weekend

Posted September 08, 2024 3:50 pm
Daily Herald report

The Redcoats came to the suburbs this weekend, as the 18th Century British Army faced off with the pesky rebels of the American Revolution on the fields of Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

The occasion was the annual Revolutionary War Weekend hosted by Cantigny and the The North West Territory Alliance, a historical reenactment organization with more than 500 members from across the Midwest.

The two-day event draws thousands of spectators to explore what life was like in a Revolutionary War camp, watch historical demonstrations and, of course, see reenactments of battles.

Among the spectators Sunday were brothers Andrew, 4, and MJ, 7, Nan, of Barrington.

“They’re really into history, so we watch a lot of documentaries and the Civil War and Revolutionary War are their favorites,” said their mother, Kate Smith.

Members of the North West Territory Alliance demonstrate their firepower Sunday during Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Members of the North West Territory Alliance give an artillery demonstration Sunday during Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Pamela Kundert of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin performs on horn with Colonel Webb's Officers Band of Musick on Sunday during Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
