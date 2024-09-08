Marching into history: Cantigny hosts Revolutionary War Weekend

Four-year-old Andrew Nan, left, and older brother MJ Nan, 7, of Barrington, march along with historical reenactors from the North West Territory Alliance on Sunday during Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The Redcoats came to the suburbs this weekend, as the 18th Century British Army faced off with the pesky rebels of the American Revolution on the fields of Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

The occasion was the annual Revolutionary War Weekend hosted by Cantigny and the The North West Territory Alliance, a historical reenactment organization with more than 500 members from across the Midwest.

The two-day event draws thousands of spectators to explore what life was like in a Revolutionary War camp, watch historical demonstrations and, of course, see reenactments of battles.

Among the spectators Sunday were brothers Andrew, 4, and MJ, 7, Nan, of Barrington.

“They’re really into history, so we watch a lot of documentaries and the Civil War and Revolutionary War are their favorites,” said their mother, Kate Smith.

Members of the North West Territory Alliance demonstrate their firepower Sunday during Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Members of the North West Territory Alliance give an artillery demonstration Sunday during Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Pamela Kundert of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin performs on horn with Colonel Webb's Officers Band of Musick on Sunday during Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald