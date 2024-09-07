Warrenville man charged with murder in connection with wife’s shooting death

Steven J. Kramer

A 39-year-old Warrenville man is facing murder charges after authorities said he shot his wife to death Thursday.

Steven J. Kramer is being held at the DuPage County jail, online records show. Kramer was denied pretrial release Saturday, court records show.

Court papers identify the dead woman as Jaime Neumann. Authorities said Neumann and Kramer were married. Charging documents state Neumann was shot in the head and chest late Thursday morning.

A 39-year-old Warrenville man is facing murder charges after authorities said he shot his wife to death Thursday morning at their home.

The shooting took place at the couple’s home on the 30W0-100 block of Mulberry Court. Warrenville police and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office have released few details about the murder investigation.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said the couple had three young kids. It’s unclear if the children are staying with family members.

The court on Saturday ordered Kramer have no contact with his three minor children.

A message on Warrenville’s official Facebook page stated only that the police department “is currently investigating an isolated incident that occurred (Thursday) in the area of Mulberry Court … since this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot, at this time, release any details.”

The DuPage County coroner’s office has not released Neumann’s manner or cause of death.

Kramer does not have a criminal history in DuPage County, according to court records. He has one traffic citation from 2007 and two days prior to the shooting he was cited for speeding by Warrenville police.