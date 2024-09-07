2 shot outside apartment building in Mount Prospect

Two people were shot while in an apartment building parking lot on Friday in what police called a gang-related shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:37 p.m. on the 1700 block of Chariot Court, according to Prospect Heights police.

The victims were in the parking lot when multiple offenders drove by in a white SUV and fired shots, before fleeing the area, police said.

Both victims were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Police were able to take three people into custody and seized two firearms after a pursuit. No charges have been filed as of Saturday.

Anyone with information or anyone who has any video footage that might assist with the investigation should call the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654