Crime

Westmont man gets probation in gun case

Posted September 04, 2024 3:48 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Westmont man accused of possessing a gun illegally modified to fire automatically has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Canutie Collins, 21, of the 0-100 block of West Oakley Drive North, pleaded guilty on Aug. 23 to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon ‒ no firearm owners identification.

Collins was sentenced to two years of probation and 180 days in jail. He had to serve half the jail sentence but was released after getting credit for 134 days he spent in jail awaiting trial.

Collins was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Those charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

According to Westmont police, officers saw a car on April 11 that they believed had been stolen earlier that day in Rockford. Police say they followed it to Oakley Drive North and saw someone remove the rear license plate.

When officers arrested Collins, they said they saw a barrel of a handgun sticking out of a backpack he was wearing. The Glock 19 9mm handgun had a bullet in the chamber and an extended magazine, authorities said.

Mathias Henyard

A co-defendant, Mathias Henyard, 18, of the 4400 block of West End Avenue in Chicago, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was given pretrial release because that is a non-detainable offense.

But in May, a failure-to-appear-in-court arrest warrant was issued for Henyard. Prosecutors also allege in a petition to revoke his release that Henyard was arrested in early July in Milwaukee on gun and drug charges and is being held in jail there.

