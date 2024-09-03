Teenage pedestrian struck by vehicle in Schaumburg

A teenager suffered minor injuries when struck by a “slow-moving” vehicle Tuesday morning in Schaumburg.

Police officials said they couldn’t release many details about the victim because of their age, but said the pedestrian was transported to a hospital for “precautionary measures.”

The teenager was struck by the vehicle just after 7:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Wise Road, near a YMCA building.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, police said.