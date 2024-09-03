Motorcyclist killed in Lisle crash

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash in Lisle.

Police say they were called at 1:46 p.m. to Yackley and Burlington avenues for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The man riding the motorcyclist was found unresponsive, and the SUV was up on a curb.

According to a police news release, witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling south on Yackley “at a high rate of speed” when the SUV turned left on to Burlington, into its path.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the SUV was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for observation, according to police.

The identity of the motorcyclist is not being released until family is notified, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call police at (630) 271-4200.

The crash reconstruction team from the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation. The Volunteers 4 Lisle Emergency Management Agency team provided traffic control.