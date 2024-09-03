advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Motorcyclist killed in Lisle crash

Posted September 03, 2024 5:14 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash in Lisle.

Police say they were called at 1:46 p.m. to Yackley and Burlington avenues for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The man riding the motorcyclist was found unresponsive, and the SUV was up on a curb.

According to a police news release, witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling south on Yackley “at a high rate of speed” when the SUV turned left on to Burlington, into its path.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the SUV was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for observation, according to police.

The identity of the motorcyclist is not being released until family is notified, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call police at (630) 271-4200.

The crash reconstruction team from the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation. The Volunteers 4 Lisle Emergency Management Agency team provided traffic control.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Lisle News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company