News

Warm days still ahead but Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer

Posted September 02, 2024 4:49 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

Despite many warm days to come, Labor Day is often referred to as a time to celebrate the end of summer.

And be it a parade, festival, barbecues with family and friends, or just going with the flow, people throughout the suburbs enjoyed the day.

  The Schaumburg Police and Fire Color Guard in the Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Bubbles overtake the crowd during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday, in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

With a push from labor unions, the first labor days were observed in New York and Oregon. But Chicago was key to the entire country recognizing the holiday: President Grover Cleveland made it a national holiday in 1894 to end a Pullman strike in Chicago.

  Connie Kaldor and Paul Campagne perform at the Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival Monday at Wheeler Park in Geneva. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Group Folkloric Quetzal performs during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

At that time, it was the height of the Industrial Revolution and the average American worked 12-hour, 7-day weeks just to make a basic living, according to history.com. Unions held strikes and rallies to protest poor working conditions and compel employers to renegotiate hours and pay, according to the site.

  Katherine Eid Wild of Fairfield Iowa tells a story about her dad at the Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival Monday at Wheeler Park in Geneva. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Business and labor have changed considerably since then and, though the original intent of honoring workers may have dimmed from those 19th century roots, the first Monday in September is among the best of the year and a respite for all to enjoy.

  Amy Vez, right, of Academia De Danza Aztlan performs during the Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

So it was in Schaumburg, where the parade route was packed for the third and final day of Septemberfest, an event that historically draws 100,000 over its run. Monday's finale was the last in 41 years to be held at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds as the facility is torn down and replaced.

At Wheeler Park in Geneva, music and words flowed for the conclusion of the 48th Annual Fox Valley Folk & Storytelling Festival. Six stages ran continuously with mini-concerts, storytelling, music and crafts and more.

And downtown Long Grove was hopping with dancing and music during the final day of Irish Fest, an annual celebration of Irish music, culture and food.

  Gabriel Campagne performs on the main stage during the Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival Monday at Wheeler Park in Geneva. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

But for most it’s back to work Tuesday. With that, here is a favorite lesson regarding work and life from Chinese philosopher Confucius: “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

  People enjoy the Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival Monday at Wheeler Park in Geneva. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
