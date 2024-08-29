Replacement of broken water main at 143-unit condo building in Schaumburg continuing

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Orange village stickers on the doors of the 143-unit condominium building at 1463 Mercury Drive in Schaumburg declare it unapproved for occupancy as the water remains shut off awaiting replacement of its broken service line.

Replacement of a twice-ruptured water main at a 143-unit condominium building in Schaumburg is continuing as residents await restoration of the water supply necessary for them to move back in.

The original break to the private service line into 1463 Mercury Drive in the Country Lane Park Condominiums, near the intersection of Irving Park Road and Fairfield Drive, occurred Aug. 6.

The break caused water damage to the nearest first-floor units, Schaumburg Communications Director Allison Albrecht said. Water was shut off to the entire building until the following week, but interrupted again by a second break on Aug. 20.

Though communications intended for building residents couldn’t be shared, Community Association Manager Brian Lynch said they were informed in advance of the approach attempted to expedite their return to their homes.

“I can’t say much because of ongoing investigations, but what I can say is that it was always our intention from the beginning of the project to replace, not repair the pipe,” Lynch said. “The second burst happened before the replacement could happen. We tried to get water to the building prior to the replacement strictly for the hardships endured by the residents, and it ‘blew up’ in our face. All residents knew this going in.”

He understands some residents are upset, but Lynch said all tenants were aware there was a risk of a recurrence.

The cause water main breaks is unknown, and no time frame has been finalized for completion of the work, Lynch said.

Though the private service line is the financial and maintenance responsibility of the property owners, the village’s role is to ensure the replacement meets municipal standards, Albrecht said.

“Recent work includes excavation, trenching for the pipe replacement and work by an electrical contractor,” she added. “Village staff continues to monitor the project to ensure inspections are completed.”