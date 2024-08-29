50-year sentence in murder of 77-year-old Fox Lake man

Azim Ibrahim, 38, of Round Lake

A Round Lake man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the 2022 slaying of a 77-year-old Fox Lake man in his home.

Azmi Ibrahim, 38, was convicted of first-degree murder in January for the fatal shooting of Roy Hoffman during a confrontation over a woman with whom the victim had arranged a “romantic” encounter in exchange for money, authorities said.

“This brutal murder with an assault weapon deserves our community’s loudest condemnation,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said following the sentencing.

Authorities said police officers responding to a report of shots fired on Dec. 12, 2022, at an apartment building on Mineola Avenue in Fox Lake found Hoffman dead with a large gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the woman who arranged to meet Hoffman was driven to the apartment by Ibrahim, who initially waited in his vehicle while she went inside. Investigators said Ibrahim later went into the apartment armed with a rifle. An argument ensued and Ibrahim shot Hoffman, authorities said.

The woman initially was charged with obstructing justice after authorities said she provided misleading information at the onset of the investigation. She later struck a plea deal with Lake County prosecutors and testified against Ibrahim at trial.

A jury convicted Ibrahim on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstructing justice in January.