Woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Mount Prospect

A 77-year-old Mount Prospect woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the intersection of Rand Road and Euclid Avenue.

Mount Prospect police said the woman, identified as Jacqueline Bridges, went into cardiac arrest shortly after the crash. She was transported to Endeavor Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights were she was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were uninjured.

Police officials said Bridges was driving northwest on Rand Road when her vehicle was struck a Mazda driven by a 29-year-old Des Plaines woman who was turning left from Rand Road onto eastbound Euclid Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation.