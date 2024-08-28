Burglars use stolen SUV to smash into Park Ridge sneaker store

Thieves smashed a stolen SUV through the front of a Park Ridge store early Wednesday before making off with gym shoes and other merchandise, police said.

The burglary occurred about 4 a.m. at HQ, 137 N. Northwest Highway.

Police officers arrived to find a Jeep had crashed through the front of the building and was in the center of the store.

Police determined that after the Jeep crashed into the store, the thieves pulled up in a white Dodge Durango, went inside and stole merchandise. They left in the Durango, police said.

The Jeep had been reported stolen in Park Ridge.

The burglary was the third at the store since it opened in January, police said. Calls to the store Wednesday afternoon weren’t answered, nor were messages sent via social media platforms.

Anyone with information can call Park Ridge police at (847) 318-5256.