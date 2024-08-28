Coffee, headphones and cookies among O’Hare’s latest products to tempt travelers on the fly

Desperate for good coffee? Need a Chicago souvenir for relatives? Deserve a sugar fix because you got to the airport on time?

You can serve all these needs with five new businesses landing at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5.

The city this month opened: Publican Quality Bread; Metropolis Coffee Company; electronic products retailer InMotion; and Six Points Market and BLVD & Branch, which sell Chicago-themed specialty items.

Metropolis Coffee Company is among five new businesses now open at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

“As one of the world’s busiest aviation systems, we must always work to maximize the traveling experience for passengers at both O’Hare and Midway international airports,” Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

“It’s an incredibly dynamic time at Terminal 5.”

Terminal 5 serves international and domestic flights by carriers including Delta Air Lines.

The structure has undergone a renaissance in the last few years. In 2023, the CDA completed a major rebuild that increased its gate capacity by 25% and indoor space by 75%.

The latest improvement is a new six-deck parking structure set to open in October.

Publican Quality Bread has locations in Chicago’s West Town and Oak Park, with sister charcuterie store Publican Quality Meats in Fulton Market. Travelers can expect artisan bread, croissants and treats like brown-butter chocolate chip cookies on the menu.

The bakery is run by HMSHost and is part of Chicago’s One Off Hospitality Group, which focuses on whole-grain, long-fermented breads.

Publican Quality Bread is among five new businesses now open at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

“We are hopeful that we are allowed to continue to spread our hospitality and delicious food with all the guests that travel through one of the busiest airports in the world,” One Off Hospitality’s Donnie Madia said in a statement.

O’Hare, the second busiest airport in the nation, has 230 concession locations, and 38 are at Terminal 5.

The Metropolis Coffee shop is its fourth location in Chicago. The company won a “Roaster of the Year” award previously from Roast Magazine.

“This has been an amazing journey as two airport concession disadvantaged business enterprise companies and father-daughter duo to come together and partner with WHS and the CDA on this unique opportunity,” Metropolis partners Sulaiman and Farhana Rahim said in a statement.

Specialty retailer WHSmith North America coordinated the development of Metropolis Coffee, Six Points Market, InMotion, and BLVD & Branch at O’Hare.

Six Points Market, which references the points on the stars on the city flag, offers Chicago-themed gifts plus snacks and travel accessories.

InMotion sells items from headphones to tablets to cords with brands like Bose, GoPro and Samsung at airports across the U.S.

BLVD & Branch features locally themed accessories and local favorites like Frango Mint Chocolates and ChiBoys clothing.

Meanwhile at Midway International Airport, the CDA debuted an updated Central Market with additional retailers and products in November.

For more information, go to flychicago.com/ohare/eatshopmore.