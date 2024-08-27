No decision yet on controversial South Barrington church plan

A Schaumburg-based group called Fourth Avenue Gospel wants to build a church and school at Bartlett Road and Route 59 in South Barrington. It's connected to the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church. Courtesy of Area N Development LLC

A suburban religious group will have to wait until at least next month to learn if South Barrington’s plan commission will back its controversial proposal to build a church and school in town.

The commission, which advises the village board on development issues, held the second installment of a public hearing about the construction plans Monday night but didn’t reach a decision, officials said. After a presentation of the proposal and some public comments, the hearing was continued until Sept. 23.

Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel, a group owned and operated by a congregation of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, wants to develop a 34-acre site at Bartlett Road and Route 59.

Fourth Avenue bought the property — often called Area N — from the South Barrington Park District at a February auction for $2.3 million.

A religious group wants to build a church and school on land called “Area N” in South Barrington Courtesy of South Barrington

For the project to progress, Fourth Avenue needs the village board to amend an existing development plan for the land. First, though, the plan commission must either recommend the board either approve or deny the plans.

Many area residents have publicly opposed the project, citing ecological impact, traffic and other issues. Some have criticized the church's practices, too.

Eight residents sued the park district in March to stop the project, claiming the auction that led to the sale was illegal. The plaintiffs filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss their claims but now intend to move forward with the case, one told the Daily Herald in an email.

