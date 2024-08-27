advertisement
News

$9.2 million-winning lottery ticket sold at Addison Jewel-Osco Saturday

Posted August 27, 2024 9:41 am
Rick West
 

A trip to the grocery store netted one shopper in Addison a winning $9.2 million lottery ticket over the weekend.

The lucky player matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were 2-15-21-29-42-44.

The ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco, 140 West Lake St., and the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The store will receive a bonus of 1%, or $92,000, for selling the ticket.

The prize was the second largest this year behind a February Lotto jackpot, and the ticket owner is the 11th person to win over $1 million in 2024.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played Monday, Thursday and Saturday. In addition to the regular drawing, Lotto offers two other drawings, Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2, that each offer $1 million prizes.

Addison
