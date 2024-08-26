Promenade refresh among ongoing projects in Lake Zurich

Work to refresh the lakefront promenade in downtown Lake Zurich began this week. Courtesy of village of Lake Zurich

A face-lift for the decades-old lakefront promenade, a focal point on Main Street in downtown Lake Zurich, is underway.

Work began this week to refresh the popular spot for selfies with the lake as a backdrop built in 2002-2003.

Decking was replaced last year. Last month, A Jules Construction LLC of Woodstock was awarded a $586,648 contract to complete the makeover.

Brick pavers will be removed and replaced, and the north and south circles will be enhanced with decorative pavers and customized emblems. Irrigation will be installed for new native flowers, shrubs and trees in curving planting beds.

New “street furniture” will be installed and streetlights, railing and structures will be repainted. Intermittent closures are expected with work expected to be complete by November.

The improvement is part of continuing village effort to attract investment in the area, including Block A across the street. Two separate proposals for a mix of uses on the cleared village-owned property have been presented this year.

Also in progress is the renovation of a corner building nearby at Old Rand Road and Main Street housing three businesses. It was purchased from the village by a developer with the stipulation that at least $1.5 million in improvements be made within two years.

True North Properties has finished exterior upgrades and has ordered custom windows hopefully to be installed before the Rock the Block event Sept. 14, said Michael Duebner, assistant village manager.

Interior upgrades are to follow.

Just to the west, the former La Parroquia pancake house at 500 Ela Road is being converted for a new venture called Andy’s Deli to include an outdoor eating area.

La Parroquia closed in December and the site at busy Ela Road and Route 22 has been home to a number of restaurants over the last 10 years, Duebner said.

“You see the construction fencing but there’s plenty of activity behind the scenes,” he said.

To the south of the immediate downtown between Route 12 (Rand Road) and Route 22, interior renovation of a former TGI Friday’s restaurant for what could be the village’s first cannabis dispensary is complete and awaiting final state approval.

Those and other projects are examples of continuing interest in Lake Zurich, according Duebner, who handles economic development.

“I don't think there’s a single day I don’t get a call from a developer involving one property or another,” he said.

The north and south circles on the Lake Zurich promenade will be enhanced with these customized emblems. Courtesy of Lake Zurich