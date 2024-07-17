After more than 20 years, Lake Zurich’s lakefront promenade ready for a reboot and refresh

The promenade in downtown Lake Zurich built in 2002-2003 will be getting a refresh with new brick pavers, landscaping and other elements. The $587,000 project will begin in a few weeks and wrap up this year. Courtesy of village of Lake Zurich

The Lake Zurich promenade, a decades-old focal point along Main Street in downtown, will be getting a face lift.

Work to refresh the feature installed on the south side of the namesake lake in 2002-2003 will begin in coming weeks with the award Monday of a $586,648 contract with A Jules Construction LLC of Woodstock.

Brick pavers will be removed and replaced and irrigation installed for new native flowers, shrubs and trees. Creating softer curves on planting beds, installing new “street furniture” and customized emblems in the brickwork also are part of the project.

Repainting streetlights, railings and structures was added to the bid package after $362,154 in budgeted village funds was redirected to the promenade project.

The village received a state grant for costs related to the Buffalo Creek stream bank stabilization project and allocated some of the savings to supplement the promenade work.

“We had some funds budgeted but this allowed us to do more — a reboot, refresh,” said Michael Brown, public works director. “All the ornamental features will be taken down to bare metal and repainted (for) a fresh look.”

What is described as a comprehensive landscaping project “aims to improve the beauty of the promenade making it a more inviting and enjoyable destination,” according to a village summary.

Plants blooming year-round and added green space will “significantly enhance” the overall appearance of the promenade and make it more appealing for events and gatherings, attract visitors and boost property values in the area, according to the village.

Promenade improvements are another in a series of completed or planned projects to attract investment in village-owned properties in the area. Among them is open land across Main Street known as Block A for which two concept plans for a mix of uses have surfaced.

‘Enchanting fusion’ of apartments, retail pitched for Block A in downtown Lake Zurich

Also is the ongoing renovation of a corner building housing three businesses at Old Rand Road and Main Street. It recently was purchased from the village by a developer with the stipulation that at least $1.5 million in improvements be made within two years.

Celebrity chef, developer have a plan for prime downtown Lake Zurich spot

Last year, the village replaced water, storm and sanitary sewer mains as part of a $5 million investment in the area.

“It’s an active area for us,” Brown said, and will continue to be over the next few years with utility relocations and streetscape improvements, including landscaping, sidewalks and road resurfacing planned.

Lake Zurich finalizes agreement to sell, renovate visible downtown corner building

The promenade project and the rehabilitation of about 14,000 square yards of asphalt parking lots, access drives, sports courts and walking paths at Staples, Sonoma and Paulus parks are the last two capital projects for 2024 to go out to bid.

Village officials Monday also approved a not-to-exceed bid of about $1.08 million with Chicagoland Paving Contractors Inc., of Lake Zurich for that work, planned to begin in August. Both are expected to be completed this year.

Lake Zurich has approved a contract not to exceed $586,648 to refresh the downtown promenade built more than 20 years ago. The plan calls for the brick pavers to be removed and replaced, native landscaping installed and other features.